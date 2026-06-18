Emily Mortimer, Manny Jacinto, & Thomasin McKenzie Join FALLOUT Series

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Emily Mortimer (Jay Kelly, Doll & Em), Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte, Freakier Friday), and Thomasin McKenzie (Eileen, Jojo Rabbit) have joined the cast of Season Three of Prime Video's Fallout. The critically acclaimed global hit series, from Kilter Films, returns to Los Angeles this month to begin filming Season Three.

Through the first 13 weeks of Season Two, Fallout Season One and Season Two have surpassed 100 million viewers worldwide. Both seasons rank in the top four most-watched seasons of all time on Prime Video during the same time period. Seasons One and Two are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on the successful video game series, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The KING of Staten Island), Frances Turner (The Boys), Annabel O’Hagan (Rent Free), and Dave Register (FBI). Previously announced, Aaron Paul has also joined the cast for Season Three.

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Margot Lulick also executive produces. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Emily Mortimer Photo credit: Peter Ash Lee

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