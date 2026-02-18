Ellis Jacob to Receive Legend of Cinema Award at CinemaCon 2026

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Canada’s leading entertainment and media company Cineplex, will receive the Legend of Cinema Award during opening night at this year’s CinemaCon.

Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of Cinema United, announced that Jacob will receive the organization’s most prestigious award, joining acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese as the only two individuals to receive this recognition.

“Ellis has been a leader at the forefront of global exhibition for decades,” said O’Leary. “He has created an entertainment empire that cannot be matched and has been a tireless advocate on behalf of theatre owners around the world. He is a beloved figure who fully embodies the passion of our industry, and we are honored to be able to show our heartfelt appreciation in this way.”

Jacob served as Chair of Cinema United’s Executive Board from 2018-2020. In 2022, he received the CinemaCon Marque Award, which recognizes an exceptional executive within the industry whose strategic vision, leadership, and business acumen elevate theatrical exhibition.

“No one has played a more central role in guiding our industry through the turbulence and uncertainty of the past years than Ellis,” added O’Leary. “His role in positioning exhibition for future success simply cannot be overstated. He has been a strong supporter of Cinema United and a valued mentor to me in my capacity as CEO. On behalf of the entire exhibition industry, we want to thank Ellis for everything he has done.”

Jacob, who will retire this year, became President and CEO of Cineplex in October 2003. He began working in the motion picture exhibition industry in 1987; since then, his passion and leadership has helped transform the moviegoing experience across Canada and beyond. With over 100 years of history in Canada, Cineplex is the fourth largest circuit in North America. Jacob’s leadership has helped transform the company from a theatre chain into an exhibition, amusement and media giant that provides exceptional entertainment experiences for people of all ages. Prior to his current role, Jacob was President and CEO of Galaxy Entertainment Inc., which he co-founded in 1999.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Legend of Cinema Award. I have spent my entire career believing in the power of moviegoing to bring people together. The theatrical experience has always held a unique place in our culture and I am truly humbled to be recognized with this award. I have been fortunate to work with inspiring partners across the exhibition community who share a commitment to ensuring that cinemas continue to thrive,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex.

The Legend of Cinema Award recognizes those individuals who have dedicated their careers to preserving and elevating the unparalleled magic of the shared theatrical experience. Their dedication to moviegoing underscores the crucial role cinemas play as cultural landmarks and economic drivers in communities around the world.

CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United and the world’s largest gathering of theatrical exhibitors, will run from April 13-16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.