Elin Hilderbrand Reveals Details About Her Next Novel, THE NOVELISTS

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Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand appeared on the Open Book with Jenna podcast to share details about her next novel, titled THE NOVELISTS, telling host Jenna Bush Hager that the book is currently a passion project written outside of any publishing contract.

THE NOVELISTS follows a group of friends who met at the Iowa Writers' Workshop, a program Hilderbrand herself attended. The story centers on professional jealousy as the characters experience varying levels of success in their careers, a theme Hilderbrand described as personal to her own experience in the literary world. She noted she is dedicating just one hour a day to writing the manuscript at this stage.

Hilderbrand has been a frequent presence on TODAY programming in recent months. She previously joined Jenna Bush Hager alongside Jennifer Garner to discuss the Peacock drama series THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND, based on her novel of the same name, and touched on her plans for new work following her retirement from her long-running Nantucket series.

Hilderbrand also co-wrote The Academy with her daughter Shelby Cunningham, a project she discussed at the Spire Center in Plymouth, Massachusetts. THE NOVELISTS represents her next solo undertaking. The Open Book with Jenna podcast is available on major streaming platforms.

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