El Capitan Theatre Presents FALL FAMILY FAVORITES Sept. 6 - Oct. 13

The legendary El Capitan Theatre celebrates the spirit of Fall this September and October with four Fall Family Favorites including the 20th Anniversary of Disney's "Tarzan" September 6 - 8, which features MEET & GREETS with TERK beforethe movie.



September 12 to 25 will be the 26th annual presentation of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." shown in 3D with interactive 4D sensory effects (what happens in the movie will happen to you in the theatre; wind, fog, snow and more). Producer, Don Hahn and Author, Dave Bossert will introduce the movie at the Special Opening Night show 7:00PM on September 12th.



Disney's "Hocus Pocus" will be shown September 26 - October 7 with photo opportunities before and after the show, and a lower lounge display. Between the dates of October 1st - 7th the El Capitan Theatre will also be showing three all new short films from Pixar Animation Studios' SparkShorts program - "Float", "Wind" & "Loop" - following each Showtime of "Hocus Pocus." "The SparkShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows," said Jim Morris, president of Pixar Animation Studios. "These films are unlike anything we've ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare." All Guests must purchase a valid ticket to enter theatre even if only coming to watch the SparkShorts short films.



Disney and Pixar's "Coco" October 10 - 13 will conclude the Fall Family Favorites with performances by Grammy® Award Winning Mariachi Divas, live on stage, along with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles as Guests enter the theatre before every screening of COCO.



"The El Capitan Theatre is the place to be this Fall, with the 20th Anniversary of Disney's "Tarzan" followed by our Fall Family Favorites of "The Nightmare Before Christmas, "Hocus Pocus" and "Disney and Pixar's "Coco" said Ed Collins, General Manager of The El Capitan Theatre. "Guests will enjoy photo opportunities and more surprises at each of these films, and are in for the one-of-a-kind of experience only the El Capitan Theatre can offer!"



Showtimes daily for "Tarzan" and "Coco" are 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Showtimes daily for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Hocus Pocus" are 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 9:45 p.m. Each movie's special opening night show will be at 7:00 p.m. only.



TINY TOT TUESDAY: The El Capitan Theatre will also host a very special Tiny Tot Tuesday for the first show every Tuesday during the run of all four Fall Family Favorites. During these special screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way-with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels. For Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," parents and small children can enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way ­shown in 2D with no added effects.



Tickets are on sale now, and available at The El Capitan Theatre (6838 Hollywood Blvd.), online at www.elcapitantickets.com, online at www.fandango.com, or by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 (1-800-347-6396). Special group rates for parties of 20 or more are available by calling 1-818-845-3110. Showtimes are subject to change.





