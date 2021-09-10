Ed Sheeran & Normani Join VMAs Performance Lineup

MTV has announced that chart-topping recording artist Normani and Grammy-winner Ed SHeeran are the latest performers that will hit the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Normani will perform her critically-acclaimed single Wild Side on the program. Sheeran is slated to perform his new single, Shivers, which was released today.

The 2021 VMAs, hosted by entertainment megastar Doja Cat, will air LIVE on Sunday, September 12 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. Additionally performers include Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles, and Travis Barker will present.

Justin Bieber (9) Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Giveon (7 each) lead this year's nominations, closely followed by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B (6 each), Drake and Dua Lipa (5 each).