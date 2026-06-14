EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS: 12 Times Rochelle Kept the Family in Line on Paramount+

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Paramount posted a new compilation video tied to EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS, spotlighting 12 moments in which matriarch Rochelle Rock asserts herself over her family and the surrounding neighborhood. The clip package, released through the Paramount YouTube channel, draws from across the series and centers on Tichina Arnold's portrayal of the Rock family's no-nonsense mother.

EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS is a semi-autobiographical comedy series inspired by the early life of comedian Chris Rock, following a young Black teenager navigating family life, school, and the streets of 1980s Brooklyn. The show stars Tyler James Williams as Chris and Terry Crews as his father Julius, with Arnold as Rochelle anchoring much of the series' comedic tension. Among the moments featured in the compilation are a bra interrogation that puts Julius in the hot seat and a post-funeral scene in which Rochelle turns her sharp tongue on complaining relatives.

The series is available to stream in full on Paramount+, which carries content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and other networks under the Paramount umbrella. The compilation serves as a showcase for Arnold's performance, which has remained one of the show's most discussed elements among fans of the series.

Paramount has been active on YouTube with content from its streaming library, including recent coverage of AMONG US and DEVOTION: OBEDIENCE OR BETRAYAL.

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