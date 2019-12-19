ESPN and ABC to Televise 31 Regular Season Matches During Major League Soccer's 25th Season

ESPN networks and ABC will combine to televise 31 regular season matches during Major League Soccer's 25th anniversary season. ESPN - an MLS broadcaster since the league's inaugural year in 1996 - will kick off coverage of the 2020 season with a doubleheader on March 1 and televise the 2020 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target on July 29.

ESPN and ESPN2 will televise 21 of the 31 matches, while ABC will broadcast the remaining 10 matches - the network's first regular season MLS games since 2008. ABC also carried the 2019 MLS Cup in November. All matches will be streamed live on the ESPN and ABC apps. ESPN DEPORTES will air the Spanish-language telecasts of all 31 matches on ESPN and ABC.

ESPN's season-opening doubleheader on Sunday, March 1, will feature 2019 MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders, led by Uruguayan National Team midfield maestro Nicolás Lodeiro, hosting CHICAGO FIRE (3:00 p.m. EST), followed by Los Angeles FC and Mexican National Team forward Carlos Vela vs. Inter Miami CF - the debut of David Beckham's new, highly anticipated MLS franchise - at 5:30 p.m. EST.

The first of ABC's 10 regular season matches will be SATURDAY, MAY 2 (3:30-5:30 p.m. EDT), when midfielder Diego Valeri and the Portland Timbers face LA Galaxy, led by Mexican international Jonathan dos Santos. ABC's last regular season MLS match was June 29, 2008, when David Beckham led LA Galaxy against DC United as part of a doubleheader that also included the UEFA EURO 2008 Final.

ESPN will also present the 2020 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target on Thursday, July 29, live from Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. This year's MLS midseason classic will pit the best players in Major League Soccer against Liga MX team of all-stars-part of the league's year-long celebration of its 25th season.

In addition to ESPN television coverage, ESPN+, the premium multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN, returns as the exclusive home of MLS Live, which features all of the league's 345 out-of-market games. Overall, ESPN platforms and ABC will combine to distribute 376 matches during Major League Soccer's 25th season.

In 2020, ESPN and ABC's coverage will feature the highly respected commentator duo of Jon Champion (play-by-play) and analyst Taylor Twellman-their second year together in the booth.

Highlights of MLS on ESPN and ABC in 2020 include the following:

Most Appearances on ESPN/ABC: 2019 MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders and 2018 MLS Cup winner Atlanta United FC lead the league with eight regular-season appearances each on ESPN networks, followed by LAFC, LA Galaxy and MLS's newest team Inter Miami CF with six each.

El Tráfico on ABC: The first El Tráfico - Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy - of 2020 will air on ABC at 3:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 16.

Inter Miami CF's Debut: Expansion Inter Miami CF-with an ownership group led by global star David Beckham-will play its first MLS match as part of ESPN's season-opening doubleheader at Los Angeles FC, winners of the 2019 Supporters Shield (best regular season record).

Inaugural Match Rematch: On Saturday, April 11, at 5 p.m. EDT, ESPN and ESPN DEPORTES will televise San Jose Earthquakes vs. DC United-a rematch of the first-ever MLS match in 1996-as part of the league's celebration of its 25th season.

EURO 2020 - MLS doubleheader: Following the UEFA EURO 2020 Final, ESPN will televise Minnesota United vs. Los Angeles FC at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 12, as part of a unique soccer doubleheader day.

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week: On back-to-back days, ESPN matches will feature two of the league's top rivalries - Seattle-Portland Cascadia Cup on Saturday, Aug. 22 (ESPN/ESPN Deportes), followed by New York Red Bulls-New York City FC Hudson River rivalry on Sunday, Aug. 23 (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes).





