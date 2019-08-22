E! TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY Returns This October

The series that tells Hollywood's most compelling stories and provides a voice to the moments and people reshaping popular culture is back. A new season of "E! True Hollywood Story" features self-contained documentaries that explore a topic, headline, or person that became the ground zero for a revolution, change or shift in culture, told by the people who were on the frontlines of the story. Episodes will premiere Sundays at 10PM ET/PT starting October 6.

The season opens with "NXIVM: Self Help or Sex Cult?," focusing on the recruitment of women into the organization and its sub-groups, and the severe impact it had on their lives. This installment also uncovers the secrets and shocking behavior that led to the conviction of deceitful NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and the guilty plea and imminent sentencing of former actor and NXIVM member Allison Mack. Among those who tell their stories are Catherine Oxenberg, who speaks candidly about losing her daughter to the cult and finally rescuing her, and Barbara Bouchey openly shares what it was like to live within the group.

Other topics covered this season include:

On Sunday, October 13 at 10PM, ET/PT, business woman, mother, wife, sister, prison reform advocate and soon-to-be attorney Kim Kardashian West sits down for "Who is Kim Kardashian West?" The episode looks into Kim's world, with her childhood best friend, husband Kanye West, sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" executive producer Farnaz Farjam Chazan, among others, giving unique insight into what drives this talented and polarizing multi-hyphenate.

In "Does Hip-Hop Reject Women?" premiering Sunday, October 20 at 10PM, ET/PT, hip-hop legends Yo-Yo, Da Brat, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa break down what it was like to rise to fame as female rappers in a male-dominated industry. The ladies boldly staked a claim in hip-hop and Pop culture, but did they and the women who came after them get their due? Or is fame still fleeting for females in hip-hop? Rappers Young M.A and Rapsody also speak on the fight to command respect in today's hip-hop landscape.

Just ahead of the most frightful day of the year, "E! True Hollywood Story" delves into all the things that go bump in the night - and the day - with "Horror Movies: Cursed or Coincidence?" on Sunday, October 27 at 10PM ET/PT. Zak Bagans, paranormal investigator, author, collector and founder of THE HAUNTED Museum in Las Vegas; "The Exorcist" actress Linda Blair; and author, producer and #Brainwaves radio host Steve "Uncle Creepy" Barton examine the horrifying tales from film sets, bone-chilling incidents actors experienced during and after production, and the terror-inducing haunted objects that inspired some of the scariest movies of all time.

Find out why some celebrities can navigate the dangers of fame, while others fall victim to its powerful side effects when E! True Hollywood Story" asks the question "Is Fame an Addiction?" on Sunday, November 3 at 10PM ET/PT. With the glamorous red carpets, lavish lifestyles, and constant public adoration, it's not difficult to imagine why some people have an endless yearning to be celebrated. Dr. Drew Pinsky, actor and Youtube star Frankie Grande and social media star and podcast host Brittany Furlan are among those who discuss the drive to achieve notoriety, the desperation to maintain it, and the qualities that can make it as addictive as any drug.

"E! True Hollywood Story" is produced by Wilshire Studios. Jenny Ewig and Sara Mast are Executive Producers.





