DreamWorks Animation's THE BAD GUYS to Stream on Peacock Tomorrow

DreamWorks Animation's "The Bad Guys" begins streaming tomorrow exclusively on Peacock.

Based on the blockbuster scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, "The Bad Guys" features an all-star cast including Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh and Alex Borstein.

Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys-Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula. After years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught.

Mr. Wolf brokers a deal to keep them out of prison and the Bad Guys set out to fool the world into believing they've gone good. Packed with huge laughs and edgy action, being bad has never been so fun in this action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation based on the best-selling Scholastic book series.

"The Bad Guys" is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, with new movies coming from theaters all the time including "Downton Abbey: A New Era," "Firestarter," "Ambulance" and "The Outfit."