Donna Benedicto Admitted Into The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Actress Donna Benedicto has been accepted into the Performers Peer Group of the prestigious Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS), the organization that presents the Emmy Awards. The news of the actress' admittance comes after her film WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN premiered this spring at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

The Television Academy is the most prestigious group of professionals in the television industry and consists of 30 Peer Groups, each of which represent specific fields of expertise within the television industry. Television Academy members vote for the Emmy Award winners in their respective field of knowledge and experience.

"I'm incredibly honored to be accepted into the Television Academy," Donna said. "It's a dream come true to be to be a part of a community that celebrates the art and craft of television. I look forward to contributing to the conversation and working towards a more inclusive and diverse industry."

Donna Benedicto is a Filipina Canadian actor born and raised in Vancouver, BC. Growing up as an ethnic minority, Donna decided to make a switch from full-time singing to pursue acting in 2013 because she saw a gap in Asian representation. Since then, she has gone on to become the first Filipina actress to lead a film in Canada, and she has had major roles in multiple TV movies, including Incendo's FARMER SEEKING LOVE, as well as guest starring on NBC's THE GOOD DOCTOR, and booking recurring roles on CW's SUPERGIRL and ABC's A MILLION LITTLE THINGS.