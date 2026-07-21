Disney to Offer Exclusive Merchandise and Shopping Experiences at D23 Fan Event

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Disney has announced the full lineup of retail experiences and exclusive merchandise planned for D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT presented by Visa, set to take place August 14 through 16, 2026, in Anaheim, California. The offerings include an all-new store from Mickey's of Glendale operating under the name Disney .YNSD, a dedicated D23 Marketplace Pin Store with new limited-edition designs released each day of the event, and The Disney Experiences Auction featuring props, artwork, and other items sourced from Disney Parks. Additional merchandise includes event-exclusive apparel, collectible vinyl records, first-to-market brand collaborations, books, and a Princess Diaries 25th anniversary collection, among other products available only at the event.

'Shopping is a fan-favorite part of the event, and this year our teams across Disney have come together to make it truly one of a kind,' said Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. 'We can't wait for fans to discover exclusive merchandise they won't find anywhere else and take a piece of the magic home to enjoy long after the event ends.'

WHERE TO SHOP

D23 Marketplace

The D23 Marketplace serves as D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT's central shopping hub, offering a curated assortment of merchandise and collectibles. Products will celebrate Disney stories, characters, and franchises including a The Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary Collection, Star Wars and Marvel items, global Disney Parks collections, the return of Disney Fine Art, and more. New at this year's event is the D23 Marketplace Pin Store, a dedicated space featuring specially curated limited-edition and limited-release pins, with new designs released Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The D23 Marketplace Photobooths and Medallions will offer personalized products and event-exclusive medallions.

Fans will be able to access the D23 Marketplace and D23 Marketplace Pin Store via virtual queue throughout the event, with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. The D23 Marketplace Photobooths and Medallions will be accessible via standby queue. All three locations will be cashless with card and contactless payment options accepted. D23 Marketplace will offer merchandise mobile checkout and the D23 Marketplace Pin Store will offer mobile order.

Disney Store

The Disney Store will return to D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT with special-edition products and collections including Disney x Formula 1, Blooms by Disney, an assortment of Disney Store exclusive plush, and a preview of an all-new collaboration with SkinnyDip London. The Disney Store booth will also offer interactive experiences including a life-size claw machine photo moment and a limited meet and greet with Disney Artists featuring special sketch and signing opportunities, which fans can pre-register for in the Disney D23 app from now to Friday, July 24, at 12 p.m. PT. Attendees who enter the main entrance of the Disney Store booth can also scan their badge to receive a free event-exclusive, limited-release tote bag or sticker featuring new character illustrations by Disney Artists, while supplies last.

Fans will be able to access the Disney Store via standby queue. Shopping in the Disney Store booth will operate via QR Code where fans will scan to shop and have products delivered directly to their homes via DisneyStore.com. Starting Monday, August 17, at 8 a.m. PT, select merchandise sold during D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT at the D23 Marketplace and at the Disney Store booth will be available, while supplies last, at DisneyStore.com/d23-event/.

The Walt Disney Company Store

The Walt Disney Company Store returns for its second year at D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT with two store locations in the Anaheim Convention Center. The first location will exclusively host the official collection for D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT 2026 featuring brand collaborations from RSVLTS, Spirit Jersey, Nike, and Loungefly. In collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives, the store will introduce a collection inspired by Walt Disney's iconic office in Burbank, Calif.—Suite 3H—where creativity and imagination came to life. This location will also feature collections showcasing Disney animated Epic Rivals, iconic Walt Disney Studios landmarks, and an all-new collection from HARVEYS with one-of-a-kind designs developed through decommissioned seatbelts from Soarin' Over California. The Walt Disney Company Pin Store will offer a large assortment of limited-edition pins, mystery boxes, and framed sets. For a preview of what's to come at The Walt Disney Company Store, fans can visit D23.com. All merchandise is subject to availability with a daily pin catalogue launching each day: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Fans will be able to access The Walt Disney Company Store via virtual queue on Friday, August 14, with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, will offer standby queue options only. The Walt Disney Company Store will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted alongside merchandise mobile checkout. Fans will be able to access The Walt Disney Company Pin Store via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. The Walt Disney Company Pin Store will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, processed via mobile order. Physical registers will also be accessible and used for all pin frame sales.

Mickey's of Glendale

Mickey's of Glendale and Mickey's of Glendale Pin Store return to D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT in 2026 with all-new Walt Disney Imagineering-inspired merchandise. Mickey's of Glendale is the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store and houses exclusive merchandise assortments, pins, and more made by Walt Disney Imagineers. For a preview of what's to come at Mickey's of Glendale, fans can visit the Disney Parks Blog. Mickey's of Glendale Pin Store will launch a new assortment of limited-edition and exclusive pins Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Fans will be able to access Mickey's of Glendale via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Mickey's of Glendale will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, alongside merchandise mobile checkout. Fans will be able to access the Mickey's of Glendale Pin Store via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Mickey's of Glendale Pin Store will be cashless with card and contactless payment options, processed via mobile order.

NEW: Disney .YNSD

Debuting at D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT 2026 is Disney .YNSD, a personal expression of the living design culture behind Walt Disney Imagineering across apparel, accessories, and beyond. Each lifestyle collection blends contemporary streetwear and layered storytelling, bridging style through thoughtful design, inviting fans to wear the magic and 'IMAGINE THE REST.' A preview of the collections that will be featured at Disney .YNSD can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.

Fans will be able to access Disney .YNSD via virtual queue throughout the event, with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Disney .YNSD will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, processed via mobile order.

Disney Studio Store Hollywood

The Disney Studio Store Hollywood will offer apparel, accessories, and more inspired by classic Hollywood. Fans visiting this location can shop an all-new curated collection inspired by the El Capitan Theatre's Centennial Celebration alongside limited-edition pins being released across all three event days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Fans will be able to access the Disney Studio Store Hollywood via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Disney Studio Store Hollywood will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, alongside merchandise mobile checkout.

Disney Publishing Books & Brew

Disney Publishing will return to D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT as the hub for Disney best-selling books, reading-inspired products, and beyond. The destination will house first-to-market books including must-read graphic novels, autobiographies, and guidebooks as well as collectible 'bookcessories,' tarot card decks, book nook kits, and more. Fans can also enjoy a steady cadence of book signings with fan-favorite authors as well as a 'sip & shop' experience featuring a new Disneyland Resort coffee blend from Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. Marquee booth sponsor Penguin Random House will offer gift-with-purchase items, including art prints, sticker blind bags, Disney Editions tote bags, and more.

Fans will be able to access Disney Publishing Books & Brew and make merchandise purchases via standard queue throughout the event. Disney Publishing Books & Brew will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted. Registration to attend in-booth signings will be conducted via virtual queue.

NEW: The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds

The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds will debut at D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT on Sunday, August 16, open to fans both at the event and globally online. Fans attending the event can preview items up for auction throughout the event weekend by visiting The Disney Experiences Auction Showroom, an immersive experience space accessible via standby queue. Details for fans who want to bid will be communicated closer to the event. The showroom will also include a shopping experience offering fans a unique opportunity to shop rare and remarkable limited-quantity props, artwork, and themed items from Disney's Parks, Resorts, and ships. A preview of items available during the event can be found here.

Fans will be able to access The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. The location will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, alongside merchandise mobile checkout. Due to the exclusivity of the product, this location will not offer refunds or exchanges.

D23: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY FAN EVENT will also feature fan-favorite brands and shopping opportunities throughout the show floor with D23-exclusive merchandise, including mini backpacks and pins from Loungefly; a lineup of new Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars-inspired Spirit Jerseys; accessory bundles from Little Words Project; an array of Disney-inspired watches from Citizen; and more. Brands including Just Play, Wizards of the Coast, Topps, NECA/KidRobot/Enesco, Pandora, Crocs, Her Universe, BoxLunch, Girls Crew, RSVLTS, and more will also have new products available for purchase. Fans of Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game can purchase the limited-edition 2026 D23 Collection and the Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard Premium Foil Playmat at the Ravensburger Store on the show floor. Shopping at the Ravensburger Store will only be available through virtual queue. No standby shopping queues will be available during the event at any time.

HOW TO SHOP

Disney has announced the return of services designed to allow fans optimal opportunity to both shop and explore the show floor at D23:

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