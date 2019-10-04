Disney is Developing an INSPECTOR GADGET Movie

According to Variety, Disney will produce a new, live action "Inspector Gadget" film from producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

"Saturday Night Live" writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell will pen the script.

"Inspector Gadget" was a 1983 animated science-fiction comedy starring Don Adams. The titular character's body was equipped with an array of devices to battled with his enemy, Dr. Claw, leader of an organization named M.A.D. Gadget's niece Penny and her dog Brain turned out to have the smarts to stop Dr. Claw.

The most recent wide-release adaptation was the 1999 Matthew Broderick-led live action film.

Read the original story on Variety.





