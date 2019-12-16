Disney Plus Will Produce TURNER & HOOCH TV Series

Variety reports that Disney Plus is developing a new television series based on the 1989 film "Turner & Hooch."

Starring Tom Hanks, "Turner & Hooch" is described as a buddy comedy that pairs a detective with a dog as they set out to solve crime.

Matt Nix will write and executive produce the series. He is known for his work on "The Gifted" and "Burn Notice."

Mare Winningham, Reginald VelJohnson, Scott Paulin, J.C. Quinn and Craig Nelson made up the rest of the cast of the original film.

Read the original story on Variety.





