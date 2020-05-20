Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Team Up for National Streaming Day Celebration

In honor of National Streaming Day, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are coming together today to host a fun-filled day of activities across the streamers' social channels. #StreamingDay will honor the excitement of the Disney Bundle's best movies, TV shows, and sports.

From exclusive news and series sneak peeks, to talent Q&As, viewer watch parties and more, fans of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be able to engage with some of streaming's favorite stars. During today's social event, fans can follow @DisneyPlus, @Hulu, and @ESPN on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat for 20+ social surprises throughout the day.

The #StreamingDay virtual party includes:

· Exclusive sneak peeks and news from the latest Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ Originals including...

· Hulu's Golden Globe winning series Ramy and Taste the Nation, with award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi

· Disney+'s Muppets Now and PHINEAS AND FERB The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, as well as Artemis Fowl which premieres exclusively on the service June 12

· Twitter watch parties hosted by each service featuring fan-favorite talent. Join ESPN's Domonique Foxworth for ESPN+ original series Peyton's Places, Joe Morton, Darby Stanchfield, Jeff Perry, George Newbern, Bellamy Young, Guillermo Diaz, Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn from Scandal on Hulu, Director Shawn Levy from Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney+.

· Live Q&As with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult from Hulu's hit original The Great

· Special segments from the popular ESPN+ show Ariel & the Bad Guy, featuring Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen.

· 24-hour #StreamingDay live stream hosted by influencer Alex Wassabi and friends joining remotely

The Disney Bundle gives TV lovers the opportunity to enjoy all the stories they love and the entertainment they want from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99. On the heels of launching a successful advertising campaign, the Disney Bundle continues to serve as a singular subscription to all three services.

