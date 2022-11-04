Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney+ Drops 'ANDOR: Volume Two' Soundtrack

“Andor” is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Nov. 04, 2022  

Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack from Lucasfilm's original live-action series "Andor."

The Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8) (Original Score) digital album features scores composed and produced by three-time Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning composer Nicholas Britell and is available now. "Andor" is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The "Andor" series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Luna/">Diego Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. The original live action series is created by Tony Gilroy and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luna/">Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan.

Britell says, "I'm very excited to share the original score from Episodes 5-8 in Volume 2, which drops today. As 'Andor' the show evolves, so does the music. Exploring the many different sounds - both orchestral, and those with electronic/synthesizer textures - has been such a thrill. I could not be more happy to be a part of this amazing journey with Tony Gilroy, Lucasfilm, and our incredible cast and crew."

Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy®-winning composer and pianist Nicholas Britell scores some of the most acclaimed film projects in recent history, including "Don't Look Up," "The King," "If Beale Street Could Talk" "Vice," "Moonlight," "The Big Short" and the upcoming "She Said."

For television, Britell has written the score for Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad" and also scores the multi-award-winning HBO series "Succession," winning an Emmy® for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme. He is currently scoring the fourth season of "Succession."

Three-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer, pianist, and producer Nicholas Britell is known for his critically-acclaimed scores, including those for Adam McKay's 2021 Don't Look Up, Barry Jenkins' 2018 If Beale Street Could Talk, and Jenkins' 2017 Academy Award Best Picture winner Moonlight.

Britell received Academy Award nominations for those three films as well as BAFTA and Critics Choice nominations for Don't Look Up and If Beale Street Could Talk. He received Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominations as well as the 2016 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Score (Dramatic Feature) for Moonlight.

The year prior, he wrote the score for Adam McKay's The Big Short, which marked the start of his collaboration with the Academy Award winning writer-director-producer. In 2018, he wrote the score for McKay's Vice, starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams.

Britell has the distinction of winning Film Composer of the Year, Television Composer of the Year, Discovery of the Year, as well as winning Best Original Song Written for a Film at the World Soundtrack Awards all within the past 5 years. Britell's upcoming film project includes Barry Jenkins' The Lion King for Walt Disney Pictures.

Britell is also the mastermind behind some of TV's most beloved scores, notably the "Succession" Main Title Theme, which won him an Emmy and was dubbed "the definitive TV Theme of the 21st Century" by The Guardian. Continuing his work on the show over the following seasons, Britell received Emmy nominations for both his Season 2 and 3 scores, and will begin scoring Season 4 later this year.

Other television scores he has composed include his Emmy-nominated score for Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad" and the score for HBO's "Winning Time" which he co-composed with Grammy-winning artist Robert Glasper. His critically acclaimed score for Lucasfilm's Star Wars series "Andor" premiered on September 21st.

In addition to his work as a San Francisco Symphony Collaborative Partner, Britell is a Steinway Artist, a Creative Associate of the Juilliard School, and an honors and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Harvard University.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:



