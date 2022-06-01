Disney+ Debuts A FAN'S GUIDE TO MS. MARVEL Documentary Short

Disney+ has debuted Marvel Studios' "A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel," a documentary short now streaming exclusively on the service.

"A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel" is a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, "Ms. Marvel," from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios' next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its awarding-winning filmmaking team and the show's captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani.

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series premiering exclusively on Disney+ June 8. "Ms. Marvel" introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

The series stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

Directors for the series are Adil & Bilall (Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah) [Episodes 101 and 106], Meera Menon [Episodes 102 and 103] and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy [Episodes 104 and 105]. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Adil & Bilall, .Bisha K. Ali and Sana Amanat are the executive producers. Bisha K. Ali is also THE HEAD writer.

