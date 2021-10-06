Discovery+ Sets 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE Season 2 Premiere Date

Discovery+ has announced that fans can begin streaming season two of the wildly popular series 90 Day: Single Life on Friday, November 12 with a special two hour premiere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service.

Seven 90 Day franchise hopefuls are on a mission to prove it's never too late to find love! Moving past their failed romances, some of the biggest names in the 90 Day universe are looking to start fresh with better and stronger relationships. To do so, they must navigate the modern dating world and overcome cringe-worthy encounters, ghosting and, as is truly fitting for the franchise, traveling to other continents for a first date. For the first time in 90 Day history, two singles from different 90 Day relationships connect and spark an interest in each other after ending things with their American exes.

"We are thrilled to announce The Single Life will no longer be single as it couples up with a second season!" said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. "Viewers responded with enthusiasm and delight as they followed the post-breakup journey of so many 90 Day fan-favorites from the crushing disappointment of a failed relationship to the vulnerability and thrill of dating again. Season two promises more of these ups and downs, and it wouldn't be 90 Day without a few curveballs!"

Contestants this season will include Debbie, Ed, Syngin, Natalie, Stephanie, Jesse, and Jennifer.