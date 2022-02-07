Daveed Diggs to Narrate Disney+ Basketball Series THE CROSSOVER

Daveed Diggs has been set to narrate the upcoming Disney+ series, The Crossover.

Based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel-in-verse by Kwame Alexander, "The Crossover" introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms.

Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother's coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to LIFE AFTER basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

Daveed Diggs will narrate the series, and Jalyn Hall, Amir O'Neil, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Skyla I'Lece, Deja Monique Cruz and Trevor Raine Bush will star.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other theatre credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner.

TV credits include Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers. Film credits include Wonder, Ferdinand, Blindspotting, and Soul. Diggs is currently set to voice Sebastian in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi