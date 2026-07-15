Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage & Young Mazino Join Animated Fairy Tale STEPS

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage, and Young Mazino have joined the voice cast of Steps, Netflix's new animated reimagining of Cinderella. Radcliffe will play The Prince, with Dinklage as Roderick, and Mazino as Gef.

They join a cast that also includes Tony winner Bette Midler, Tony nominee Stephanie Hsu, Amanda Seyfried, Nikki Glaser and Ali Wong. Steps will be released on Netflix on November 20, 2026 and is the first film to be fully produced in-house within Netflix Animation Studios.

Rather than focusing on the original heroine, the movie tells the story of Cinderella's "evil" stepsisters. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother’s (Midler) magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne.

Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.

The movie is directed by Alyce Tzue (Student Academy Awards gold medal winner) and John Ripa (co-director on Raya and the Last Dragon). The story is by Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Dana Schwartz, Felicia Ho, Riki Lindhome, and Kate Micucci with Tramer, Madejski, Schwartz, and Ho, penning the screenplay with Jen Chuck. Producers include Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing. Poehler and Lessing produce for Paper Kite Productions.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming