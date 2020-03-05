Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey Star in I WAS LORETTA BOBBITT

Lifetime has cast Dani Montalvo (Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Luke Humphrey (Tiny Pretty Things) as the controversial couple, Lorena and John Bobbitt, for the Lifetime feature I Was Lorena Bobbitt. Currently in production in Toronto, the film will debut this summer as part of the network's Ripped from the Headlines slate. Following the premiere of the movie, Lifetime will run a PSA for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence featuring the actors and Lorena Bobbitt, as part of Lifetime's public affairs campaign, Stop Violence Against Women.

Lorena Bobbitt became a household name and made tabloid headlines when after years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Now nearly 30 years later, Lorena tells her story, and hers alone, for the first time with Lifetime. This fully authorized film in which Bobbitt serves as an executive producer, follows her journey from a wide-eyed, immigrant bride to a battered wife into an unlikely media sensation. I Was Lorena Bobbitt also documents her ultimately emerging as a strong, thoughtful woman who has devoted her life to advocating for other abused women.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt is produced by Cineflix Productions. Lorena Gallo, Andy Streitfeld, Jeff Vanderwal and Charles Tremayne are among the Executive Producers. Danishka Esterhazy directs from a script written by Barbara Nance.

Dani Montalvo is a 26 year old actress from Philadelphia, born to Peruvian parents. Her upcoming credits include the AMC series DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE in which she co-stars alongside Sally Field. She is signed with VIE agency where she's booked most of her tv/commercial work.

Luke Humphrey is a dual American/Canadian citizen who starred in the Royal Manitoba Theatre production of Sense & Sensibility as "John Willoughby". Previously, Luke wrapped a role in the feature film, Trench 11 and guest starred on Star Trek: Discovery, Frankie Drake, Taken and Slasher. He has had back-to-back guest star roles on CTV's Motive, CBC's Murdoch Mysteries, and CTV's Saving Hope. His first on camera audition in Toronto resulted in a test deal for Global's Remedy. This year you can see him on Canadian hit series, Hudson & Rex, Frankie Drake, and in the Netflix drama Tiny Pretty Things. He is managed by Gayle Abrams at Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates (OAZ).





Related Articles View More TV Stories