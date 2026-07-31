Dan + Shay Debut New Single 'Marry You Again' on GMA Summer Concert Series

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Dan + Shay brought their new single "Marry You Again" to GOOD MORNING AMERICA, performing the track live as part of the show's 2026 Summer Concert Series. The song is drawn from the duo's upcoming album, "Young."

The Grammy-winning country duo, known for blending close vocal harmonies with radio-friendly songwriting, used the appearance to give television audiences an early listen to material from the forthcoming project. The performance offered fans a first taste of the sound and direction of the new album ahead of its release.

"Marry You Again" adds to the rollout for "Young," giving listeners a preview of what to expect from the full-length project once it arrives. The GMA stage has become a frequent showcase for artists debuting new music ahead of album releases, and this performance follows that pattern for Dan + Shay.

The appearance keeps Dan + Shay in front of a national television audience as they build anticipation for the album's release, with the GMA Summer Concert Series continuing to spotlight new music throughout the season.

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