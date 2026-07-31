Dan + Shay Bring No. 1 Hit 'Speechless' to GMA Summer Concert Series

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Dan + Shay took the stage on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to perform their No. 1 hit 'Speechless' as part of the program's 2026 Summer Concert Series, giving morning television audiences a live rendition of one of the country duo's signature songs.

The duo, described as multi-platinum and award-winning, has built a career around chart-topping singles, and 'Speechless' stands as one of the tracks that has helped cement that reputation. The GMA appearance offered viewers a chance to hear the song performed live rather than through its studio recording.

The performance falls within GMA's ongoing Summer Concert Series, which brings recording artists to the morning program for live sets throughout the season. Dan + Shay's inclusion in the lineup places the duo alongside other major recording artists making similar appearances on the show this summer.

The segment adds to a run of high-profile bookings GOOD MORNING AMERICA has featured recently, spanning musical performances and celebrity interviews as part of its regular programming.

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