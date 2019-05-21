DRUNK HISTORY Returns to Comedy Central with New Episodes on June 18

Pour a shot and learn a lot! The Emmy(R) Award-winning Comedy Central series DRUNK HISTORY returns with eight all-new episodes premiering Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, leading off with the highly innovative and spellbinding Derek Waters' Believe It or Not and followed by the series premiere of Alternatino with Arturo Castro at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can watch the all new trailer featuring highlights from the new summer season here and catch up on the first eight episodes of season six on the Comedy Central App and at cc.com/drunk.

Drunk History continues to push the boundaries with fun, new ways history can be learned, in the summer season premiere titled Derek Waters' Believe It or Not, paying homage to Ripley's Believe It or Not, audiences take a peek behind some of the most bizarre events in history. Doug Jones narrates the jaw-dropping story of Lawn Chair Larry Walters (Colin Hanks) and his incredible journey into the sky with balloons attached to his lawn chair. Jennie Pierson slurs her way through the frightening events of Elva Zona Heaster, also known as the Greenbrier Ghost, focusing on Heasters mother Mary Jane (Sara Rue) and prosecutor John Alfred Preston's (Taran Killam) fight to exhume Elva's body. Allan McLeod tells the astonishing survival profile on railroad construction worker Phineas Gage (Steve Agee), who survived an iron rod through his skull. The show has evolved throughout each season, earlier this year audiences were treated to such nostalgic tributes including Drunk Mystery II and Are You Afraid of the Drunk?

Other A-list guest stars featured across the sixth season include, Vanessa Bayer, Paget Brewster, Sophia Bush, Adam Campbell, Josh Charles, Camille Chen, Emily Deschanel, Calvin Dutton, Niles Fitch, Dave Foley, John Francis Daley, Zach Gilford, Tony Hale, Cheryl Hines, Minka Kelly, Nancy Lenehan, Justin Long, Ken Marino, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Rich, Amber Ruffin, Kiele Sanchez, Frankie Shaw, Lauren Sivan, Justice Smith, Betsy Sodaro, Martin Starr, Aaron Takahashi, Angela Trimbur, David Wain, Steven Weber and Elijah Wood.

This season's hammered narrators navigating the epic historical events also include Mano Agapion, Hillary Anne Matthews, Suzi Barrett, Paget Brewster, Nicole Byer, John Early, Anais Fairweather, Preston Flagg, Jon Gabrus, Mark Gagliardi, Jackie Johnson, Lyric Lewis, John Lutz, Jess McKenna, Duncan Trussell and Bryan Tyree Henry.

Episodes from the new season will be available day after air via the Comedy Central App on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Xbox Video, Sony PlayStation, Vudu, Verizon Flexview, Fandango Now and Google Play. Fans of the show can connect with other DRUNK HISTORY buffs, watch show clips, and check out exclusive Behind the Scenes content on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Throughout the season, we will also be serving up the best, most shareable moments on giphy.com.

Created for television by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, DRUNK HISTORY is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions' Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke. Ian Friedman and Daniel Wolfberg are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe.









