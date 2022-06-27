DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA Now Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is now streaming on Peacock along with the complete "Downton Abbey" catalogue.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" reunites the original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton. In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will join the cast.

Downton creator Academy-Award® winner Julian Fellowes will once again write the film's screenplay, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge back to produce with Fellowes.

BAFTA and Emmy nominated director Simon Curtis ("My Week with Marilyn") will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, with new movies coming from theaters all the time including "The Northman,""Ambulance," "Firestarter," and "The Outfit."