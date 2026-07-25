DOCUMENTARY NOW! to Return With New Episodes and Special Screenings

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DOCUMENTARY NOW!, the comedy series known for its parody takes on iconic documentary films, is set to return with new episodes and special screenings, according to an announcement from the show's producers.

War Game

The Stress Test: Inspired by January 6, 2021, this simulated crisis exercise follows real U.S. officials role-playing the President and senior advisors as they confront a fictional nationwide rebellion.

Kingdom of Dreams

Punk Meets Couture: A French entrepreneur enlists young punk talent to reinvigorate fading fashion houses on his way to becoming the world's richest man.

Sam Klemke's Time Machine

A Life on Camera: Since 1977, Sam Klemke has filmed his entire life, creating a strange and intimate portrait of what it means to be human.

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