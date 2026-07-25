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DOCUMENTARY NOW! to Return With New Episodes and Special Screenings

The IFC and Netflix mockumentary series returns with celebrity hosts and new parody episodes.

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DOCUMENTARY NOW! to Return With New Episodes and Special Screenings

DOCUMENTARY NOW!, the comedy series known for its parody takes on iconic documentary films, is set to return with new episodes and special screenings, according to an announcement from the show's producers.

War Game

Promotional poster for "War Game" showing a large hand placing green plastic toy soldiers in a circle around the official Seal of the President of the United States.

The Stress Test: Inspired by January 6, 2021, this simulated crisis exercise follows real U.S. officials role-playing the President and senior advisors as they confront a fictional nationwide rebellion.

Kingdom of Dreams

Promotional poster for "Kingdom of Dreams" featuring two mannequins on a dark background—one shadowy and distressed on the left, and one illuminated with white quilted fabric on the right.

Punk Meets Couture: A French entrepreneur enlists young punk talent to reinvigorate fading fashion houses on his way to becoming the world's richest man.

Sam Klemke's Time Machine

A Life on Camera: Since 1977, Sam Klemke has filmed his entire life, creating a strange and intimate portrait of what it means to be human.

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