DMA'S Release New Track 'Criminals'

DMA'S have today released new track "Criminals" taken from their forthcoming album THE GLOW, due for release on July 10th. "Criminals" was written during the last few days of the album recording sessions & perhaps the most surprising track on the record. It begins as a subtle piano based offering and builds quickly into an uplifting Pop banger with a punchy, groove-focused hook.

THE GLOW was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning producer Stuart Price (Madonna, The Killers, New Order) in the historic Westlake Recording Studios, a long way from the band's early days in Sydney. From their emotive heart to their towering hooks, the core traits that have earned DMA'S a huge following are still prominent in new album THE GLOW, but now their anthemic sound is infused with a euphoric flood of alt-pop flair with pulsating synths and taut beats. While the huge choruses will prove to be electrifying highlights of future live shows.

The new album is a mission statement that the trio immediately encapsulate within the opening two tracks. A swaggering mash-up of Screamadelica-era attitude, big beat dynamics and modern alt-pop flair, "Never Before" immediately sets the tone. The title track then keeps that energy firing, a rapid-rush of melodic energy, joyous optimism and a new-found confidence in Tommy O'Dell's vocals. As suggested by the first single "Silver" DMA'S are expanding the scale of their sound. And yet DMA'S save the biggest surprise for last. "Cobracaine" is a celebration of everything the band can be. It's a maximalist melting pot of sounds: an escalating wall of guitars the foundation for a tense, almost trancelike beat with vocals filtered through harmonies and vocoders. And as it hurtles to its mesmerizing conclusion, one thing is certain: this is the most fully realized of the band's three albums to date.

Fans can pre-order THE GLOW now. There are also exclusive merchandise bundles with signed prints plus a few limited edition heavyweight transparent green vinyl & cassettes still available through the band's official store; https://dmas.lnk.to/storePR

Related Articles View More TV Stories