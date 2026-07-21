DISCLOSURE DAY: Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Film to Screen in Theaters and at Home
The sci-fi sensation features Spielberg's signature direction and streams alongside a theatrical release.
Steven Spielberg's science fiction film DISCLOSURE DAY is now available to watch both in theaters and at home, giving audiences two options to see the director's latest original story involving government secrecy and extraterrestrial life, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.
If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? Now the truth belongs to seven billion people in an original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by David Koepp, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.
DISCLOSURE DAY can be experienced in theaters and will debut exclusively on digital platforms starting July 21, 2026, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 25, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS
ENCOUNTERING THE UNKNOWN: INSIDE DISCLOSURE DAY — Join Steven Spielberg, Emily Blunt, and the rest of the cast in this over 50-minute look at the filmmaking secrets and real-life inspirations behind the movie.
SPIELBERG & WILLIAMS: A LEGENDARY COLLABORATION — Steven Spielberg celebrates composer John Williams in a touching tribute commemorating their shared cinematic legacy.
FILMMAKERS
Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo
Directed By: Steven Spielberg
Screenplay By: David Koepp
Produced By: Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg
Executive Producer: Adam Somner, Chris Brigham
Composer: John Williams
Director of Photography: Janusz Kaminski
Editor: Sarah Broshar
Casting By: Cindy Tolan
Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Art Director: Deborah Jensen
Set Decorators: Rena DeAngelo
Costume Designer: Paul Tazewell
Story By: Steven Spielberg
TECHNICAL INFORMATION — 4K ULTRA HD
Street Date: August 25, 2026
UPC Number: 191329289587 US / 191329289907 CDN
Disc Size: BD 66
Aspect Ratio: 16x9 1.50:1 Side Matted
Rating: R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, sexual content, pervasive language, and brief graphic nudity.
Languages/Subtitles: English, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish
Sound: English (Dolby Atmos for Feature, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus), French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1)
Run Time: 01:48:37
TECHNICAL INFORMATION — BLU-RAY
Street Date: August 25, 2026
UPC Number: 191329289761 US / 191329289839 CDN
Layers: BD 50
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen
Rating: PG-13 Action/violence, some bloody images and strong language
Languages/Subtitles: English (SDH), French Canadian, Latin American Spanish
Sound: English (Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), French Canadian (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)
Run Time: 02:25:27
TECHNICAL INFORMATION — DVD
Street Date: August 25, 2026
UPC Number: 191329289594 US / 191329289822 CDN
Layers: DVD 9
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: PG-13 Action/violence, some bloody images and strong language
Languages/Subtitles: English (SDH), French Canadian, Latin American Spanish
Sound: English (Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1)
Run Time: 02:25:27
ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE — www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Film. Universal Film brings together NBCUniversal's world-class film and television studios, unifying Universal Film (Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation) and Universal Television Entertainment (Bravo, NBC Peacock, Universal Studio Group). Led by Chairman Donna Langley, the combined enterprise includes some of the industry's most celebrated storytellers and provides seamless access to one of the world's deepest libraries of iconic intellectual property. Together, the studios produce and distribute more than 100 films, scripted and unscripted television series, and live events annually for theatrical, broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms worldwide.
Universal Film is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies and a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. For more information, visit www.nbcuniversal.com.
BroadwayWorld previously covered the release of character spotlight clips introducing the full ensemble cast of DISCLOSURE DAY, with individual videos profiling each actor's role in the film. That coverage is available at broadwayworld.com.