DISCLOSURE DAY: Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Film to Screen in Theaters and at Home

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Steven Spielberg's science fiction film DISCLOSURE DAY is now available to watch both in theaters and at home, giving audiences two options to see the director's latest original story involving government secrecy and extraterrestrial life, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? Now the truth belongs to seven billion people in an original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by David Koepp, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

DISCLOSURE DAY can be experienced in theaters and will debut exclusively on digital platforms starting July 21, 2026, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 25, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS

ENCOUNTERING THE UNKNOWN: INSIDE DISCLOSURE DAY — Join Steven Spielberg, Emily Blunt, and the rest of the cast in this over 50-minute look at the filmmaking secrets and real-life inspirations behind the movie.

SPIELBERG & WILLIAMS: A LEGENDARY COLLABORATION — Steven Spielberg celebrates composer John Williams in a touching tribute commemorating their shared cinematic legacy.

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Screenplay By: David Koepp

Produced By: Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg

Executive Producer: Adam Somner, Chris Brigham

Composer: John Williams

Director of Photography: Janusz Kaminski

Editor: Sarah Broshar

Casting By: Cindy Tolan

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Art Director: Deborah Jensen

Set Decorators: Rena DeAngelo

Costume Designer: Paul Tazewell

Story By: Steven Spielberg

TECHNICAL INFORMATION — 4K ULTRA HD

Street Date: August 25, 2026

UPC Number: 191329289587 US / 191329289907 CDN

Disc Size: BD 66

Aspect Ratio: 16x9 1.50:1 Side Matted

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, sexual content, pervasive language, and brief graphic nudity.

Languages/Subtitles: English, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Atmos for Feature, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus), French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1)

Run Time: 01:48:37

TECHNICAL INFORMATION — BLU-RAY

Street Date: August 25, 2026

UPC Number: 191329289761 US / 191329289839 CDN

Layers: BD 50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 Action/violence, some bloody images and strong language

Languages/Subtitles: English (SDH), French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), French Canadian (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)

Run Time: 02:25:27

TECHNICAL INFORMATION — DVD

Street Date: August 25, 2026

UPC Number: 191329289594 US / 191329289822 CDN

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 Action/violence, some bloody images and strong language

Languages/Subtitles: English (SDH), French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1)

Run Time: 02:25:27

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE — www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Film. Universal Film brings together NBCUniversal's world-class film and television studios, unifying Universal Film (Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation) and Universal Television Entertainment (Bravo, NBC Peacock, Universal Studio Group). Led by Chairman Donna Langley, the combined enterprise includes some of the industry's most celebrated storytellers and provides seamless access to one of the world's deepest libraries of iconic intellectual property. Together, the studios produce and distribute more than 100 films, scripted and unscripted television series, and live events annually for theatrical, broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms worldwide.

Universal Film is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies and a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. For more information, visit www.nbcuniversal.com.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the release of character spotlight clips introducing the full ensemble cast of DISCLOSURE DAY, with individual videos profiling each actor's role in the film. That coverage is available at broadwayworld.com.

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