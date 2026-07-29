DEMON HUNTERS to Launch on VOD in U.S. This Summer

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DEMON HUNTERS, billed as the first Taiwan-India film collaboration, is set to launch on demand in the United States via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and other digital rental and purchase platforms. Directed by Mei-Juin Chen and produced by Gayathiri Guliani of Kleos Entertainment Group and Cindy Shyu of Light House Productions, the action-horror-comedy-romance film previously drew audiences in Taiwan and India. The story follows Tommy, a YouTuber who fakes exorcisms for online views, played by JC Lin, who teams up with Sanjay, an Indian tech expert and grandson of a legendary exorcist, played by Arjan Bajwa, to confront a zombie demon possession.

Light House Productions and Kleos Entertainment Group announced that this year's Taiwan-India co-production of the audience hit action/horror comedy/romance DEMON HUNTERS is set to launch in America this summer August 7 on demand via AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, and everywhere audiences purchase/rent movies.

Directed by Mei-Juin Chen (Taiwan) and produced by Gayathiri Guliani (India – Kleos Entertainment Group) and Cindy Shyu (Taiwan – Light House Productions), this first time Taiwan-India co-production follows Tommy (played by Taiwan's heartthrob JC Lin), a YouTuber who fakes exorcisms for views, as he teams up with Sanjay (played by India's current hot superstar Arjan Bajwa), an Indian tech expert and grandson of a legendary exorcist, to battle a zombie demon possession. The film from these three female filmmakers blends action, horror, comedy, romance and sci-fi and had audiences across India and Taiwan on the edge of their seats.

The DEMON HUNTERS cast also includes Jack Kao, Harry Chang and Regina Lei. The production features more than 700 VFX shots and a combined Taiwanese-Hindi soundtrack, including Bollywood-style track 'Dadaji Ka Jadoo,' distributed by Sony Music Taiwan.

Produced by Light House Productions and Kleos Entertainment Group, DEMON HUNTERS was backed by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture. The international crew included collaborators from Jackie Chan's action and cinematography teams.

'This is a great step toward building globally resonant IP from Asia,' said Guliani, producer at Kleos Entertainment Group. 'It demonstrates how culturally rooted stories can transcend borders and unlock new film audience ecosystems. Our hope is to do even more cross-cultural and cross-country collaborations.'

Shyu, producer at Light House Productions, added: 'Bringing together Taiwan and India on this scale has been creatively enriching. The film reflects a seamless blend of storytelling traditions and technical excellence that audiences worldwide can connect with. We are looking forward to the US reception for this wild and fun film.'

The DEMON HUNTERS cast also includes Jack Kao, Harry Chang, and Regina Lei, with the production incorporating more than 700 visual effects shots and a combined Taiwanese-Hindi soundtrack.

Photo Credit: DEMON HUNTERS



Photo Credit: DEMON HUNTERS

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