DARK MATTER Season 2 Trailer to Drop at San Diego Comic-Con Hall H

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Apple TV+ is set to bring DARK MATTER to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, where the season two trailer for the sci-fi thriller is scheduled to drop during the convention.

Based on the blockbuster novel by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, and created by Crouch, who also serves as showrunner, DARK MATTER is led by stars and executive producers Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton and Academy Award-winner Jennifer Connelly. The 10-episode second season premieres globally on Friday, August 28, 2026 on Apple TV with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday through October 30, 2026.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels and celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release this year, DARK MATTER is a story about THE ROAD not taken. In season one, the series followed Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again. As Jason's obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela's (Connelly) growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, and their son Charlie (Fegley) starves for a sense of stability as their family is threatened. Elsewhere, Amanda (Braga) and Ryan (Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. With Blair (Brugel) determined to stop him, Leighton (Okeniyi) relentlessly chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world.

In addition to Edgerton and Connelly, the ensemble cast returning for season two includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, and Amanda Brugel.

Alongside the season two premiere, the DARK MATTER universe expands with the launch of the 'Dark Matter: The Official Podcast.' Hosted by DARK MATTER author and showrunner Blake Crouch and executive producer Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, the podcast takes listeners deeper into the series with a robust roster of cast members, key creatives, and industry experts. Together, they explore the show's biggest moments, the science behind the multiverse, the creative process and how the series expands beyond Crouch's original novel.

New podcast episodes will be released alongside each episode throughout the season, beginning with a special catch-up episode ahead of the season two premiere that recaps the key moments from season one and invites fans back into the many worlds of DARK MATTER. Each episode will feature an extensive lineup of cast and creative guests including the stars and executive producers Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Amanda Brugel, Dayo Okeniyi, Margo Martindale, Oakes Fegley, Chris Diamantopoulos, Matt Tolmach, and some surprise guests, such as content creators and authors who are super fans of the show.

DARK MATTER is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, who co-wrote every episode of season two with Crouch. In addition to starring, Edgerton and Connelly also serve as executive producers.

'Dark Matter: The Official Podcast,' produced by Sony Pictures Television, will be available to watch and listen on Apple Podcasts, the Sony Pictures Television YouTube channel, and the Apple TV YouTube channel.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the season two first-look reveal, which confirmed that the ten-episode run is set to debut on August 28 and stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. More details on the new season can be found in that earlier report: Photos: First Look at Season Two of Apple's DARK MATTER.

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