Crunchyroll Announces JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Theatrical Release

San Francisco, Calif. (January 25, 2022) - Crunchyroll announced it will release the highly-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters for fans on March 18 in the United States and Canada with tickets on sale February 25.

The dark fantasy film from TOHO Animation will be available in both English dub and subtitled and will arrive in more than 1500 theaters nationwide. The film will also be released in select U.S. based IMAX® theaters.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is coming soon to theaters in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France with CRG events, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, French-speaking Africa and Latin America. Additional territories to be announced soon. For more information visit here.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend. The film is based on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (JUMP COMICS / Shueisha), a prequel manga to the smash hit supernatural adventure series from Gege Akutami.

The anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is based on the best-selling manga of the same title, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and has sold over 60 million copies in Japan. In the US, the series is published by VIZ Media. The anime series was named Anime of the Year by the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation have the entire series on their platforms, both subbed and dubbed, for fans to catch up on before seeing the theatrical experience.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is animated by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park. The film is being distributed in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand by Crunchyroll in association with Funimation and in additional European countries by Crunchyroll and Wakanim.

The film is not rated and has a running time of 105 minutes.

Watch the new trailer here: