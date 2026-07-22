Criterion Channel Streams 7 Films About Epic Journeys Home, Including O BROTHER WHERE ART THOU
THE SEARCHERS, AFTER HOURS, and four more films join the Coen Brothers' classic in the curated collection.
The Criterion Channel is currently streaming a collection of seven films centered on the theme of journeys home, with titles including O BROTHER WHERE ART THOU, THE SEARCHERS, and AFTER HOURS among the selections now available on the platform.
The road of return is studded with adventure, discovery, and surprise in these tales of epic quests that draw on one of literature's most enduring narrative archetypes: THE JOURNEY back home. Whether traversing the hardscrabble highways of Depression-era America (Sullivan's Travels; O Brother, Where Art Thou?), the surreal LABYRINTH of New York City after dark (After Hours), or the elemental wilderness of the frontier (The Searchers, Walkabout), these by turns tragic, comic, mythic, and deeply personal tales of wanderers and seekers tap into the fundamental human yearning to find our way back to where we belong.
ODYSSEYS — FILMS NOW STREAMING
Sullivan's Travels, Preston Sturges, 1941
The Searchers, John Ford, 1956
Walkabout, Nicolas Roeg, 1971
After Hours, Martin Scorsese, 1985
The Straight Story, David Lynch, 1999
O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Joel Coen, 2000
The Darjeeling Limited, Wes Anderson, 2007
Coprogrammed by Sean Fennessey
ABOUT CRITERION
Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium — from laserdisc to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD to streaming on the Criterion Channel — Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer's appreciation of the art of film.
For more information and to join the Criterion Channel, visit criterionchannel.com.