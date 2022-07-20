Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedy Central to Air SOUTH PARK 25th Anniversary Concert Special

Comedy Central to Air SOUTH PARK 25th Anniversary Concert Special

The concert premieres Saturday, August 13 at 10 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available to stream the following day, Sunday, August 14th, on Paramount+.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Comedy Central announced they will be airing "South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert" starring SOUTH PARK co-creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus and Ween.

The concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the renowned franchise with iconic songs from the historic series premieres Saturday, August 13 at 10 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available to stream the following day, Sunday, August 14th, on Paramount+. It will also be available in international territories where the service is available.

Filmed in Colorado at the renowned Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert celebrates the essential role music has played in the series since its debut 25 years ago. Joined by Primus and Ween, Parker and Stone will perform many fan favorites. Primus and Ween will also collaborate with their own songs in honor of their long-standing relationship with South Park.

Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios. South Park's website can be found here.

MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending SOUTH PARK on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season.

In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 SOUTH PARK original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+, including last year's SOUTH PARK POST COVID and SOUTH PARK POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID as well as this year's SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS and SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

MTV Entertainment Group is one of the preeminent youth media companies in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands - MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Network and TV Land - as well as MTV Entertainment Studios which produces acclaimed series and movies and the award-winning, Oscar nominated MTV Documentary Films.

Paramount+ combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues.

Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

Watch the promo for the special here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: HBO Releases HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Trailer
July 20, 2022

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Watch the new trailer now!
H.E.R. to Star as Belle in ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST Live Special
July 20, 2022

Five-time GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. can now add Disney princess to her robust resume as she transforms into Belle for ABC’s upcoming animated and live-action blended special, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” The singer will lead never-before-seen musical performances paying homage to the beloved tale.
Jacob Turnbloom Shares New Single 'Ray's Occult'
July 20, 2022

SoCal artist Jacob Turnbloom is sharing his second single for Dangerbird Records Microdose Series. “Ray’s Occult” is a brooding, simmering fever dream that finds Turnbloom rejecting modernity. Last month, he shared the sun-soaked, harmony-laced “Balboa Park”, an ode to his hometown of San Diego.
MAGDALENA BAY Announce Deluxe Reissue & Share Danny L Harle 'Chaeri' Remix
July 20, 2022

To celebrate the Deluxe's release, Magdalena Bay announce a U.S. headline tour, and share the first taste of the reworked record. “Chaeri” receives a remix courtesy of Danny L Harle, who has written and produced for the likes of Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.
Dan Mangan Shares 'Fire Escape'
July 20, 2022

Produced by Drew Brown (Radiohead, Beck, Charlotte Gainsbourg) and featuring an all-star backing combo, “Fire Escape” is joined by an equally star-studded official music video, directed by filmmaker Lester Lyons-Hookham and co-starring actors Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul) and Allison Wright (The Americans, Snowpiercer).