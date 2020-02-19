Comedy Central Announces TREVOR NOAH PRESENTS: JOSH JOHNSON

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah writer and stand-up comedian Josh Johnson is set to commence production on his first one-hour stand-up special and will be returning to the city where he started his comedy career: Chicago. Trevor Noah Presents: Josh Johnson will be taping at The Laugh Factory (3175 N. Broadway) at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 4. The special is set to premiere in 2020 on Comedy Central.

Tickets to the tapings are available through The Laugh Factory Chicago.

Josh Johnson is a stand-up comedian, Emmy-nominated writer and performer from Louisiana by way of Chicago. He is currently a writer on THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and is a former writer and performer on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON where he made his late-night debut. As a stand-up comedian, Johnson was named Comedy Central's "Comic to Watch" in 2015 at The New York Comedy Festival and a "New Face" at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in 2016. His story "Catfishing the KKK" has amassed over eight million hits on Youtube and he is one of the most streamed comedians across Comedy Central's digital platforms with 31M views. In 2017, Comedy Central released his half-hour special Comedy Central Stand Up Presents...Josh Johnson and his album I Like You on Comedy Central Records. Johnson's credits include, CONAN (TBS), The Comedy Lineup (Netflix) and Comedy Central's Hart of The City and The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle. Comedy Central also released his digital series Genies, created with Luke Mones. He is currently on the road with Trevor Noah as a part of the Loud & Clear tour. Johnson lives in New York and can be seen performing regularly at The Comedy Cellar.

Johnson's one-hour stand-up special is executive produced by Trevor Noah, Bob Bain, Samantha Murphy and Mainstay Entertainment's Norm Aladjem and Derek Van Pelt. Anne Harris, Ryan Moran, and Gabriella Yacyk are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.





