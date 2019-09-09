Comedy Central Announces AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS

Comedy Central today announced the official name of the highly-anticipated, Awkwafina-led series: Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. The #1 brand in comedy also announced the slate of predominantly female and diverse directors for the 10-episode series: Emmy® Award-nominated actress/director Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Lucia Aniello (Broad City), Jamie Babbit (But I'm a Cheerleader), The Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and Anu Valia (The Other Two). Currently in production in New York, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is slated to premiere on Comedy Central in January 2020.

Starring one of the hottest names in Hollywood, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is a half-hour scripted comedy loosely based on Awkwafina's (Nora Lum) real life growing up in Flushing. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central. For the latest updates and content, follow the show on Instagram @NoraFromQueens.

The #1 brand in comedy recorded a strong quarter of ratings growth for Q2 2019, driven by the brand's core, young male demos.

In addition to ratings success, Comedy Central receives critical acclaim from its premium scripted series, late night programming, animated series, sketch-comedy series and docu-series, including South Park, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Lights Out with David Spade, Drunk History, Tosh.0, Broad City, South Side, The Other Two, Corporate, Alternatino with Arturo Castro, and The Jim Jefferies Show, among others.

