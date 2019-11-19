Cinema Audio Society Announces Finalists for the CAS Student Recognition Award

Five finalists from schools across the country have been invited to attend the 56th Annual CAS Awards where the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award will be revealed and presented with a $5000 check.

"As members of the Cinema Audio Society we not only have the honor of celebrating the excellence of today's audio mixing professionals, but we take great strides to foster and recognize the great promise and potential in upcoming generations," said CAS President Karol Urban. "So, it is with immense pride that we announce the five finalists for our 6th Annual Student Recognition Award. Their passion and excitement for our craft reminds us all of the great power and influence sound plays in storytelling." Urban further said, "Our Student Recognition Award Committee and group of volunteer judges have worked tirelessly to review and determine a superior crop of emerging new talented individuals. We are grateful to each of them."

The CAS Student Recognition Award Finalists are:

Hsiao-Chu (Andree) - Chapman University - Orange, CA

Jiaqing Gu (Audrey) - University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

Bo Pang - Chapman University - Orange, CA

Emma Trujillo - Emerson College - Boston, MA

Karthik Mohan Vijaymohan - Chapman University - Orange, CA

The 56th CAS Awards will be held on 25 January 2020 in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The CAS previously announced that long-time Martin Scorsese collaborator, Re-recording Mixer Tom Fleischman CAS will be honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. The CAS has yet to announce the Filmmaker Honoree. Awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing in seven categories and Outstanding Product Awards in Production and Post-Production will also be presented during the evening.

On the evening of the Awards the Cinema Audio Society website will be updated in real time as the winners are announced.





