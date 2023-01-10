Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cinema Audio Society Announces 59th CAS Awards Nominees

The 59th CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Jan. 10, 2023  

The Cinema Audio Society announces its nominees in seven categories for the 59th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing 2022.

Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin CAS (Black Panther, Wakanda Forever) will be lauded with the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO, The Revenant, Birdman) will be honored as the 2023 CAS Filmmaker of the Year.

Tickets go on sale here soon.

The CAS Award nominees are uniquely chosen by sound mixers, to celebrate excellence in their craft of sound mixing for film and television. Hundreds of entries are reviewed and evaluated every year by experienced and accomplished CAS members who understand the art and science of sound mixing.

"There is a plethora of award-worthy contenders this year," says CAS President Karol Urban. "CAS congratulates our industry on the rich sonic tapestries of 2022 and looks forward to celebrating the season's chosen award recipients for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing.

As previously announced, five finalists are vying for the Student Recognition Award. The winner will be announced at the awards gala. In addition, the CAS will announce its newly elected CAS Board of Directors.

The 59th Annual CAS Award Nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing are:

MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION

All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil
Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel
Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks
Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns

Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges
Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes
ADR Mixer: Bill Higley CAS
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Elvis
Production Mixer: David Lee
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

The Batman
Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS
Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley
ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

Top Gun: Maverick
Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Al Clay
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Lightyear
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Minions: The Rise of Gru
Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater
Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires

Turning Red
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURES - DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Louis Armstrong's Black and Blues
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz
Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz

Moonage Daydream
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS
ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner
Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston
Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story E8 Lionel
Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett
Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities E3 The Autopsy
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Woroniuk

Moon Knight E6 Gods and Monsters
Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci

Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Prey
Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty
Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe CAS
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR

Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

Ozark S4:E14 A Hard Way To Go
Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

Severance S1:E9 The We We Are
Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

Stranger Things S4:E7 Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud CAS

The White Lotus S2:E1 Ciao
Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins CAS
ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg
Foley Mixer: Michael Head

TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR

Barry S3:E8 Starting Now
Production Mixer: Scott Harber CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger
Scoring Mixer: David Wingo
ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?
Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska
Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

The Bear S1:E7 Review
Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria
ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC - SERIES or SPECIALS

Carole KING & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name
Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

George Carlin's American Dream E1 Part 1
Production Mixer: Paul Graff CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya CAS

Lucy and Desi
Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok
Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey
Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
Production Mixer: Richard Hays
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

Chelsea Rae Adams
Colette Grob
María Clara Calle Jiménez
Sophia L. White
Timo Nelson

CAS will address any errors and omissions to the nomination list within 10 days. Visit the CAS Awards timeline/awards homepage for this year's deadlines and promotional rules here.

About the Cinema Audio Society

Formed in 1964, The Cinema Audio Society is dedicated to sharing information with and about sound mixers in the Motion Picture and Television Industry.

The objectives of the CAS are: to educate and inform the general public, motion picture and television industries that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements; to provide the motion picture and television industry with a progressive society of master craftspeople who specialize in the art of cinematic sound recording; to advance the specialized field of cinematic sound recording through the exchange of ideas, methods and information; to advance the art of auditory appreciation and to philanthropically support those causes dedicated to the sense of hearing; to institute and maintain high standards of conduct and craftspersonship among our members; to aid the motion picture and television industry in the selection and training of qualified personnel in the unique field of cinematic sound recording and to achieve deserved recognition for our members, who are industry leaders and major contributors in the field of motion picture and television entertainment.



