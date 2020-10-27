Celebrities Across The Country Turn out for MyGood

Macy Gray hosted the inaugural Halloween Bingo Bash charity event.

This past Saturday, October 24, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Macy Gray hosted the inaugural Halloween Bingo Bash charity event, to raise funds for MyGood.org, the non-profit organization founded by Gray in July 2020. The event was a huge success, with all funds going towards supporting the families of victims of police brutality, many of whom were on hand to share their heartbreaking stories.

The premiere pre-Halloween party of the year got over 300 players into the Halloween spirit one week early during the social-distance friendly, virtual Bingo event. Hosted by father/daughter duo Richard and Demi Weitz (WME partner/agent and founders of Quarantunes), the evening included performances from Sheila E., Busty and the Bass, Daisy and Gray, along with her band, California Jet Club, which sat in as house band throughout the evening.

The event played host to more than 30 moms and wives who have lost family members to police brutality -- including Laney Sweet and Reverend Wanda Johnson, who shared their personal stories -- as well as others who held up photos of their loved ones lost to these tragic events. The families were invited by My Good and Truth, Hope & Justice co-founders Andrew Stroth and Alice and Latoya Howell, and who also spoke during the evening. Other known advocates who were featured during the evening included civil rights attorney Areva Martin, actor/singer Page Kennedy and financial expert Suze Orman.

To bring levity and laughter, guests were treated to comedic performances from Wanda Sykes, Maz Jobrani, and Two Funny Momma's hosts Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley. Other surprise guests during the evening include Jill Scott, Jimmy Jam, Sherry Lansing, Mona Lawton (President of NBA Moms), TV producers Yvette Lee Bowser and Mona Scott Young, Nate McIntyre ("Queer Eye"), and more.

Guests went wild when surprise guest, Brian Thompson, made an appearance and told his personal story of being the first African American to design U.S. currency ($100 bill). In a surprise turn, signed bills by the banknote designer were an auction item that garnered great interest. The evening also included a scavenger hunt, costume contest, won by "ET" from Florida, and -- of course -- many entertaining Bingo rounds hosted by the formidable Ms. Kathy Bailey.

Funds from the foundation are used to defer costs of hospital and funeral bills that weigh a heavy burden on these families. Extremely important to Gray is the mental health of families moving forward post-tragedy. MyGood.org also provides assets for mental health treatment, legal and financial assistance to families, who are in need and who may otherwise be unable to afford this kind of help.

