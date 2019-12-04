Cartoon Network to Premiere Season Two of INFINITY TRAIN on January 6

Infinity Train is all aboard for a second installment on Cartoon Network beginning Monday, Jan. 6 (7:30pm, ET/PT), with two episodes debuting nightly for a special five-night event. The mind-bending mysterious and critically acclaimed series introduced fans to Tulip's harrowing journey earlier this fall, and is one of the year's breakout animated shows. Fans can catch up with One-One on Monday, Jan. 1 (11:00am-1:30pm, PT/ET) with the entire first season on Cartoon Network.

The second installment, aptly titled Book 2, will follow Mirror Tulip, an escaped reflection from the mirror world, and Jesse Cosay, a 14-year-old jock from Arizona. As the pair finds themselves on the run from the mirror police, themes of identity, friendship and peer pressure arise.

Infinity Train will have its first original digital soundtrack release titled Infinity Train: Book 1. Featuring 27 instrumental tracks plus one vocal song, the album will be available for download and streaming on all major platforms beginning this Friday, Dec. 6.

Infinity Train is created by Owen Dennis and executive produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Developed through Cartoon Network's award-winning Global Artists program, the original short spurred immediate attention -- gaining more than 5 million views on Youtube to date, with the series being noted as "an endless ride through dreamlike worlds" by Wall Street Journal, and New York Times' James Poniewozick tweeting "... Seen half; loved it."





