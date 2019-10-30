Carrie Underwood Will Guest Host on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Superstar CARRIE UNDERWOOD will join Ryan Seacrest as guest co-host for the first time on the nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Friday, Nov. 8. Underwood and Seacrest are longtime friends, having met on "American Idol" in 2005 when Underwood won season four of the hit series.

Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 "American Idol" win to become a true multiformat, multimedia superstar, spanning achievements in music, television and film. A seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 27 No. 1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote. On Nov. 13, Underwood hosts the CMA Awards, with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, marking Underwood's 12th consecutive year as host. "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" air live Wednesday, Nov. 13 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

On Nov. 8 on "Live," Underwood and Seacrest will catch up during the show's signature Host Chat segment and also sit down with actress Maura Tierney ("The Report") and actor Brian Cox ("Succession").





Related Articles View More TV Stories