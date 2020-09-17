Carole Baskin Will Lead New Animal Exploitation Series

Carole Baskin and her husband will create a new series exposing animal cruelty with Thinkfactory Media.

Variety reports that big cat lover and activist Carole Baskin and her husband will create a new series exposing animal cruelty with Thinkfactory Media.

The series features Carole and Howard Baskin, alongside others, as they spotlight the histories, lawsuits and animal rights violations associated with various organizations. Sources say the project will be taken to market imminently and pitched to multiple broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The show does not yet have a name.

"This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals," said the Baskins. "Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life's mission, while bringing important stories and information to 'cool cats and kittens' across the country."

"This partnership and new series fall right into Thinkfactory's wheelhouse, offering a unique new format with incredibly vibrant and passionate individuals at its center. Carole and Howard are fun, intense, unpredictable, wildly driven, and, oh yeah, they've very recently become Pop culture sensations. We're excited this project will offer them an opportunity to propel their work in unconventional and heart-pounding new ways," said Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed.

Baskin came into wider public consciousness after her appearance on hit Netflix documentary series "Tiger King."

Read the original story on Variety.

