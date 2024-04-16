Carla Gugino In Talks to Star in Drama from Sebastian Gutierrez

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a report from Deadline, it has been announced that actress Carla Gugino is circling a new project from director, partner, and frequent collaborator Sebastian Gutierrez. The two have worked together on numerous projects including Judas Kiss, She Creature, Women in Trouble, Elektra Luxx, and Girl Walks into a Bar, to name a few.

The upcoming film, titled Night Electricity, is an indie, psychological drama with "thriller elements" and will be directed by Gutierrez, who also penned the script. Gugino would be one of four female leads in the film, which will be will be produced by David Lancaster.

Carla Gugino is a character actor that is currently starring in the political drama The Girls on the Bus, which is streaming on Max.

In addition to Gutierrez, she often collaborates with director Mike Flanagan and has appeared in shows The Haunting of Hill House, THE HAUNTING OF Bly Manor, and 2023's The Fall of the House of Usher.

Gugino has also appeared onstage in Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including Arthur Miller's After the Fall and Tennessee Williams' Suddenly Last Summer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Brosky