Cardi B Will Star in FAST & FURIOUS 9
Variety reports that rapper Cardi B will star in the upcoming ninth installment of "Fast & Furious."
The news was announced in a video on Vin Diesel's Instagram.
"I'm tired, but I can't wait," she said. "I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one."
Cardi B acted most recently in "Hustlers."
Check out the post below, and read the original story on Variety.
Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood
A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 22, 2019 at 10:53am PDT