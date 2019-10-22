Cardi B Will Star in FAST & FURIOUS 9

Variety reports that rapper Cardi B will star in the upcoming ninth installment of "Fast & Furious."

The news was announced in a video on Vin Diesel's Instagram.

"I'm tired, but I can't wait," she said. "I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one."

Cardi B acted most recently in "Hustlers."

Check out the post below, and read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories