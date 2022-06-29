Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement For Netflix Film With Jamie Foxx

The storyline for the action comedy film is being kept under wraps. 

Jun. 29, 2022  

Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for Back in Action on Netflix.

Diaz will reunite with Jamie Foxx (Day Shift, Project Power, Just Mercy) on the new film, directed and written by Seth Gordon(Horrible Bosses).

The storyline for the action comedy film is being kept under wraps.

The pair was last seen on screen together in the 2014 film remake of Annie, which was Diaz's final film before entering retirement. They had also appeared together on 1999's sports drama Any Given Sunday.

Foxx announced the new film in a tweet, sharing audio from a phone call between he and Diaz.

Photo Credit - Mary Ellen Matthews


