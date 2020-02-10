CSI 20th Anniversary Event Series Rumored to Be in the Works

Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reports CBS is planning a "CSI" comeback in time for the series' 20th anniversary.

"The idea is for [a] new installment," Andreeva writes, "from writer Jason Tracey (Elementary), CBS TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV, to be set in Las Vegas and be a sequel to the mothership CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, sources said."

It is rumored original cast members William Petersen and Jorja FOX have been approached for the series, but no deals for the potential CSI revival are done.

Reps for CBS and CBS TV Studios declined to comment on Deadline's article.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation ran from October 6, 2000, to September 27, 2015. The 15-season procedural drama starred Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, Elisabeth Shue, and Fox.

The franchise had several spin-offs, including CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber.

This story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





