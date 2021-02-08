CRTC Chairperson & CEO Ian Scott to Give Keynote at BANFF 2021

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) is proud to announce that CRTC Chairperson and CEO Ian Scott, will speak on BANFF 2021's OPENING DAY Monday, June 14, with a virtual keynote session as the Festival launches MARKETPLACE WEEK and a month of curated online programming.

Now in its 42nd year, BANFF is Canada's international conference and marketplace where new business partnerships are forged and new TV, film and digital media projects are ignited.

"I am pleased to help kick off the world-renowned BANFF festival. In these unprecedented times, we've come to appreciate even more the importance of Canada's high-quality broadcasting and production industries. While we must all adapt to significant changes, including proposed legislative changes that aim to make the broadcasting system more inclusive, this is nevertheless an exciting time for all those involved in the field. I'm certain the festival as a whole will reflect this enthusiasm and I look forward to contributing to this ongoing dialogue," stated Ian Scott, the CRTC's Chairperson and CEO.

With delegates from more than 50 countries, BANFF attracts the world's top creators, producers, showrunners, talent, networks, studios, streamers, press and media companies. The 2021 edition of the Festival is poised to build on the success of last year's virtual event, with a purpose-built online platform that will connect the global media industry to ignite new projects and support business development.

"Chairperson Scott's keynote session at the Festival comes at a pivotal time of critical examination and foundational change for the Canadian and international media industry," said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director, Banff World Media Festival. "As the place for candid conversations that effect action and point the way forward, we are thrilled to host THE HEAD of the CRTC at BANFF 2021."

In addition to its Festival programming and marketplace, BANFF continues to deliver important fellowships and initiatives including The BANFF Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media, supported by the Government of Canada which empowers Canadian women entrepreneurs to launch and grow their own sustainable businesses within the screen-based industries as well as the Netflix-BANFF Diversity of Voices Initiative, a program that jumpstarts and accelerates the careers of up to 100 Black, Indigenous and people of colour producers and creators.