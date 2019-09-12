CRIKEY! IT'S THE IRWINS Season Two Returns on a New Night

In CRIKEY! IT'S THE IRWINS, Terri, Bindi and Robert continue Steve Irwin's mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become Wildlife Warriors who work together to protect and preserve our environment and its wildlife. Never before has it been so important to spread their message of conservation to ensure an abundance of wildlife for generations to come. The new series premieres on Saturday, October 5 at 8PM ET/PT.

In the season premiere, THE FAMILY builds a spectacular new home for their crocodiles in preparation for Australia Zoo's 50th Anniversary. Robert helps move all their crocodiles and alligators by hand, starting with Bosco, the most aggressive croc in the Zoo; Bindi investigates a knee problem on Forest, the Zoo's largest giraffe; and Terri helps Harley the koala find love to help keep the koala population thriving. Later in the season, Robert continues to take on daring missions such as swimming with Gloria, a 12-foot reticulated python in the Zoo's Crocoseum, and learning to handle his first ever wild rattlesnake in Arizona. Terri returns to her home state of Oregon to do a special check-up on Brady the cougar, a species she is extremely passionate about, and Bindi and fiancée, Chandler Powell, release animals that have been nursed back to health at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Viewers of the show can also head to Animal Planet GO, YouTube, and Facebook to experience a mid-form series Crikey! It's the Irwins: Robert to the Rescue, in which cameras follow Robert and the Australia Zoo Rescue Team, as they respond to calls of sick and injured wildlife in the local community.

The first season can be viewed in its entirety by audiences in the U.S. on the Animal Planet GO app.

CRIKEY! IT'S THE IRWINS is produced for Animal Planet by Eureka where Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Wes Dening and Rod Parker serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Erin Wanner is executive producer, Sarah Russell is supervisgin producer and Paris Peckerman serves as associate producer.





