CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom Wins Emmy, Announces Pregnancy

Variety reports that Rachel Bloom, star and creator of The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," has announced that she is pregnant with her first child--doing so shortly after winning her first Emmy award.

Bloom and her collaborators Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen won the Creative Arts Emmy for best original music and lyrics for "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal," a song from their hit musical dramedy series. "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" recently ended its fourth and final season.

She announced her pregnancy backstage in the moments following her win.

She discussed the series finale in an interview with Variety back in March, saying, "Basically the idea is that part of the music in her mind is her looking inside with all of these perceived narratives so I don't know how her music sounds. Really there's another show in, what is her sound? I don't know what Rebecca's sound is. She's not Rachel Bloom - she's not doing comedy. It's a beautiful mystery."

Watch a video of her announcement here:

Read the original story on Variety.





