COGNITION Available on Demand December 23

Following the rare privilege of a public premiere and a three-week cinema release at the Archlight Cinema, part of the iconic Battersea Power Station complex in London. The official multi-language international Video On Demand release will be available on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Youtube Premium December 23rd 2020 .

The English audio version will be accompanied by subtitles in Castilian, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish while being available in 92 Countries (English language VOD release was on October 30th 2020).

Cognition not only secured rare prime time coverage on BBC London News (BBC One), where it was described as a "short Feature with big production values", but was also mentioned a record six times in one day. The coverage included interviews with the Producer / Director Ravi Ajit Chopra as well as with Jeremy Irvine.

Produced & Directed by Ravi Ajit Chopra, COGNITION is a short dystopian sci-fi drama / thriller about a son confronting his past. Journeying through the symbolic landscape of the subconscious mind, the story follows an unbreakable bond between father and son.... a bond that transcends SPACE AND TIME.....

With key filming having taken place at the iconic Battersea Power Station in London, COGNITION was the last film to be shot at the Grade II* listed building during its huge redevelopment. Filming was made possible with support from various BBC departments including use of the BBC News helicopter for breathtaking aerial shots, and a stunning orchestral score from the BBC's 55 Piece Concert Orchestra, as recorded at Air Studios in London.

Rising Composer Samuel Karl Bohn composed the film score, renowned Production Designers Universal Creations (Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy) built key sets and props. Emmy award winning Supervising Sound Editor Stuart McCowan and his team produced a searing atmospheric soundtrack at Twickenham Film Studios with a Dolby Atmos print at Abbey Road Studios. Various VFX companies including Emmy winning Peerless, Bandito Studios, Territory Studios and Foundry helped to complete the 350 VFX shots. Technicolor worked on the film from an early stage for a period of a year, and provided their visual wizardry on invisible VFX, grading and finish.

Director and producer Ravi Ajit Chopra said: "Cognition is a very personal film for me, I have always been fascinated with the inner workings of the mind, and what it means to confront your trauma / demons and follow your dreams..... I hope the audience will enjoy coming on this psychological rollercoaster ride."

COGNITION will be available in 92 Countries starting 23rd December 2020 on Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play & You Tube Premium.