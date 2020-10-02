COCO Returns to ABC on October 14th

“The Wonderful World of Disney” heads to the Land of the Dead.

"The Wonderful World of Disney" heads to the Land of the Dead with the broadcast network premiere of Disney and Pixar's Academy Award®-winning "Coco" on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal). Together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

"Coco" is directed by Lee Unkrich ("Toy Story 3"), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist, "Monsters University") and produced by Darla K. Anderson ("Toy Story 3").

ABC is your broadcast ticket to Disney magic moments at home with "The Wonderful World of Disney" film series, presenting iconic feature films that are currently available on Disney+, to be shown in primetime on ABC. Additional titles have included Disney's Academy Award®-nominated "Moana," Marvel Studios' "Thor: The Dark World," and the Academy Award-winning films "Up," from Disney and Pixar, and Disney's "Big Hero 6," among others.

Presenting these iconic films on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

