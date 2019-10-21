CNBC Announces New Series BACK IN THE GAME, Hosted by Alex Rodriguez

Former Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez is no stranger to THE COMEBACK story. Now, he wants to help fellow celebrities get their shot at redemption on an all-new series, "Back in the Game." From Michael Strahan's SMAC Productions and Amber Mazzola's Machete Productions, "Back in the Game" premieres Wednesday, November 6 at 10pm ET on CNBC.

Professional athletes and entertainers are some of the best paid people in the world. But the reality is, their careers are often short-lived and they can find themselves in serious financial distress when the big paychecks stop coming their way. In this four episode hour long series, the legendary baseball icon and mega-successful businessman, Alex Rodriguez, gives back by mentoring notables who have fallen on hard times and need help getting back on their feet.

In the series premiere, Alex enlists the expertise of his friend, serial entrepreneur, Marcus Lemonis, aka "The Profit," to help former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield take control of his financial future. Additional episodes feature Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, actress Nicole Eggert, and former "American Idol" host Brian Dunkleman, who open up about the stories behind their mistakes and humiliation. Alex digs deep into their finances and personal struggles, and introduces them to his trusted team of experts to try to launch new careers, repair reputations, build self-esteem and ultimately, get them back on path of financial stability. But after years of living large, will they be willing to listen to their new coach?

"Back in the Game" is produced by SMAC Productions and Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Elizabeth Jones as executive producers. Marshall Eisen is the executive producer for CNBC.





